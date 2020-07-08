 The Impact of the Coronavirus on Energy Consumption | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Environment in Focus

The Impact of the Coronavirus on Energy Consumption

By 42 minutes ago

Driven in part by the coronavirus recession and reductions in driving and air travel, the number of oil and gas drilling rigs operating in the U.S. has plummeted by 70 percent over the last year, falling to a record low since World War II.

At least 14 oil and gas companies have declared bankruptcy since March. The casualties include, last week, Chesapeake Energy, a once high-flying but heavily indebted pioneer of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Oil and gas is a famously boom and bust industry. But Andrew Lipow, a Houston-based energy analyst and President of Lipow Oil Associates, LLC, said that the coronavirus could cause permanent shifts in American working and transportation habits that could impose long-term harm on the fossil fuel industry.

“One thing that we’ve seen with this virus is the ability of companies to allow a significant amount of their workforce to telecommute and work from home,” Lipow said. “And of course, that I expect to continue going into the future. Which means there is going to be less demand for gasoline.”

The burning of less oil and gas means less smog and greenhouse gas pollution. Renewable energy, such as solar and wind, has been performing better during the Covid-19 recession because it generally powers electricity production – not transportation – and even people working at home need to plug in their air conditioners and laptops. 

While oil companies are laying off thousands of workers, in Western Maryland last month, the Maryland Public Service commission approved the construction of a 17 turbine wind farm to generate electricity atop Dan’s Mountain.

Mike Tidwell is Director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

“The Dan’s Mountain wind project in Allegheny County in Western Maryland is a 70-megawatt wind farm that will produce clean, renewable energy for the people of Western Maryland for decades to come,” Tidwell said. “It is being built on a mountain ridge that was previously strip mined for coal, and so it’s a perfect location for a wind farm.”

In contrast, this past weekend, the Virginia-based Dominion power company announced it was abandoning plans to build the 600-mile Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline. And on Tuesday, a federal judge ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access oil pipeline across the Upper Midwest because the Trump Administration failed to conduct a required environmental study.

But despite the bankruptcies and project setbacks, it would be unwise to think the oil and gas industry is dead, energy industry analysts warn. Many of the drilling sites now closing are likely to roar to live again in a year or two, said Matt Kelso, data manager with Fracktracker, a nonprofit organization based in Pennsylvania that studies the industry.

“Most of these wells are being shut in with the intention of opening them up later,” Kelso said. “So it’s not like these wells are going away, and they are not being permanently plugged.”

Ed Crooks, vice-chairman of the energy research firm Wood MacKenzie, said the coronavirus could shift the economy into a more environmentally-unfriendly direction.

“Some of the trends, affecting energy demand, could head in different directions,” said Crooks. “So, it’s quite possible there is going to be more telecommuting, with fewer people going into the office. There might also be a big shift away from mass transit, people stopping using public transport because of a fear of infection. They might also be a big move of people from the cities into the suburbs, and that will mean people will drive cars more.”

In that case, the coronavirus – and more precisely, social distancing – could prove to be a fatal disease for cities like Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia, as more residents avoid human contact in the city and flee to the isolation of the suburbs. That, in and of itself, would be an environmental catastrophe: the opposite of smart growth.

...................

Photo of drilling rig from Wikimedia Commons

Tags: 
The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

Related Content

Terrorism Charges Against Protester Part of a National Pattern

By Jul 2, 2020

The global plastics industry is booming, adding trash to our oceans and greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. Plastics production has grown even during the coronavirus recession because of the increased need for disposable gloves, cups, and bags.

The epicenter of the U.S. plastics industry is along the Gulf Coast. There, about 60 miles west of New Orleans, in St. James, Louisiana, a Taiwanese company called Formosa Plastics is proposing to build North America’s largest plastics plant on a former plantation site that includes an historic burial ground for slaves.

The mostly African-American community of St. James is fighting to stop the $9 billion dollar project, in part because of concerns that the plant’s air and water pollution would jeopardize their health.

Last week, a leader of those protests, Anne Rolfes, Founding Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, and a colleague were arrested by police. Their crime? Six months earlier, as part of a day of activism to educate the public about the problem of plastic pollution, and bring the issue home, they placed a box of plastic waste  -- tiny pellets discharged from a Formosa plastics factory in Texas – on the porch of a home owned by a plastics industry lobbyist.

“It’s an abuse of the law to claim that, by leaving a box of their own product on their own doorstep, we are somehow the bad guys,” Rolfes said. “It’s wrong.”

An Abandoned Fortress Reborn as a Breeding Ground for Birds

By Jun 24, 2020

It was just after dawn when I set out paddling in my kayak to find nature in one of the least natural places on Earth.

I had launched into the Patapsco River from Fort Armistead Park near the base of the Francis Scott Key Bridge south of Baltimore. Truck traffic roared overhead on Route 695.   Ahead of me, the morning sun sparkled silver in a rippling path toward the old Sparrows Point steel mill.  Behind my back rose the smokestacks of a pair of coal-fired power plants, a chemical factory, sewage plant, and the mounded back of the city’s Quarantine Road landfill.

But the sky was blue, the breeze was balmy, and out on the water I felt away from it all.

In the distance, I saw the outlines of an island covered in trees, with a squat rectangular lighthouse near the center.

Paddling closer, it became clear that it was a manmade structure: an abandoned fortress, with weather-streaked, stone walls, tufted with grass and featuring an intimidating row of cannon ports whose iron doors had rusted long ago.

This was Fort Carroll, built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1847 to defend Baltimore from naval attacks like the one the British had launched from near this location three decades earlier in the War of 1812.

Cultivating "Hip Hop Forestry" To Grow The Environmental Movement

By Jun 16, 2020

Thomas RaShad Easley grew up in an apartment in an urban neighborhood in Birmingham, Ala. But he learned to love nature, in part because his grandparents cultivated a lush garden amid the concrete and blacktop.

He was also an Eagle Scout, and Scouting got him out of the city and into the woods, where he enjoyed  spending time at Tannehill State Park.

“Yes, we would go camping, and I’m glad that we did it. Because at first, I didn’t want to do it,” Easley recalled. “And then, when we got out there, it was so much fun. You know, me and the guys. And the other good thing about our scout troop was we were a diverse scout troop. So we had black, white, as well as brown young men in our troop.  So it was almost like a social experiment – Troop 49 in Birmingham, Alabama.”

Easley went on to earn an undergraduate degree in forest science from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University; a master’s degree in forest genetics is from Iowa State University; and eventually a doctorate from North Carolina State University. He is now an assistant dean at the Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

But in his work with environmental groups, he noticed that they were not like Troop 49 in Birmingham.  They were almost entirely white – with very few African Americans like him, or Latinos or other minorities. This ethnic narrowness caused a problematic narrowness of focus – in terms of both audience and subject matter.

  

Trump Builds Wall Around a National Park

By Jun 11, 2020
NPR/Associated Press

In his documentary titled The National Parks: America’s Best Idea, filmmaker Ken Burns described why parks and wildlife preservers – lands owned by the public – are really an American invention.

“They are more than a collection of rocks and trees and inspirational scenes from nature,” narrator Peter Coyote says in the film.

“They embody something less tangible, yet equally enduring.  An idea, born in the United States, nearly a century after its creation, as uniquely American as the Declaration of Independence, and just as radical. What could be more democratic than owning together the most magnificent places on your continent? Think about Europe. In Europe, the most magnificent places, the palaces, the parks, are owned by aristocrats, by the monarchs, by the wealthy.”

Not so in the U.S., where parks have always embodied American ideals, such as freedom of assembly by the rich as well as the poor, the powerful as well as the homeless.

This is especially true for the national park immediately north of the White House: Lafayette Square Park.  These seven acres, shaded by trees surrounding a statue of President Andrew Jackson, for decades have served as an open space for the First Amendment for anyone who wants to raise a voice in protest.

The Failures of Federal Leadership that Pollute our Environment

By Jun 3, 2020

The recent legal actions by the attorneys general of Maryland and Virginia against the Trump Administration’s EPA over the Chesapeake Bay cleanup are evidence that the landmark 2010 Bay restoration agreement has failed.

Under President Obama, the Bay cleanup effort was actually making progress. The overall health of the Chesapeake improved from a rating of 47 out of 100 in 2010 to a 54 out of 100 in 2016, according to annual report cards issued by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.

But under President Trump, the Bay’s health rapidly deteriorated, falling from a 54 in 2017 to a 44 last year. Now, some of that decline was because of increased rainfall, driven in part by climate change. More rain flushes more farm fertilizer and other pollutants into the Bay.

However, another cause was ideological: the Trump Administration is purposely weak on environmental enforcement – especially with regard to the Bay’s biggest polluter, Pennsylvania. And Trump’s EPA has been energetically working – even during the coronavirus shutdown – to eliminate pollution control regulations.  