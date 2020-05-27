A Garden Buffet For Birds; Building Baltimore's Tree Canopy

A diverse mix of trees, shrubs, and flowers provides a buffet of food for insects and birds, while absorbing the greenhouse gases that warm our planet.

Erin Reed Miller of the Patterson Park Audubon Center describes how native plants support local birds by providing shelter and food for the thousands of caterpillars on which hatchlings feast. Check out their list of reccomended plants, a seasonal maintenance guide, a template for native gardens, and home activities for kids and families.

The Audubon also has two online classes coming up: “Intro to Wildlife Gardening” and “Bird-Friendly Garden Design” will be held virtually on Zoom. Register here.

Charles Murphy of Tree Baltimore tells how efforts to grow the city’s tree depend on neighbors banding together to plant trees in yards and along streets. Check out maps of the city's tree canopy.