Related Program: What Are You Reading?

Danielle Irby
By Tom Hall • 25 minutes ago

Tom talks with Danyell Irby, WYPR's Executive Director of News and the producer of The Daily Dose, WYPR's podcast compendium of stories from the WYPR News Team.

Danyell is recommending: LEFT neglected by Lisa Genova
https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781439164631

Related Content

WYPR President and General manager LaFontaine Oliver
By Tom Hall • May 25, 2020

Tom talks with WYPR President and General manager LaFontaine Oliver

LaFontaine is recommending: The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter by David Sax.
https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781610395717

Robert Ginyard
By Tom Hall • Mar 27, 2020

Tom talks with the entrepreneur and podcast host, Robert Ginyard.

Robert recommends: Once in a Great City: A Detroit Story by David Maraniss.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr.
By Tom Hall • Jan 23, 2020

Johnny O is recommending:
The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose by Chris Wilson
The Book with No Pictures by B. J. Novak

Dominique Maria Bonessi-Scarborough
By Tom Hall • Dec 27, 2019

Tom talks with WAMU Reporter Dominique Maria Bonessi-Scarborough.

Dominique recommends: Three Daughters of Eve by Elif Shafak

Lawrence Lanahan
By Tom Hall • Nov 21, 2019

Tom talks with journalist and author Lawrence Lanahan.

Lawrence recommends:
Thick and Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom
Objective Troy: A Terrorist, A President, and the Rise of the Drone by Scott Shane

Lawrence Lanahan is the author of The Lines Between Us: Two Families and a Quest to Cross Baltimore's Racial Divide. To learn about Lawrence's book events, visit his website.