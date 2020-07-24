 Danielle Irby | WYPR
Related Program: 
What Are You Reading?

Danielle Irby

By 25 minutes ago

Tom talks with Danyell Irby, WYPR’s Executive Director of News and the producer of The Daily Dose, WYPR’s podcast compendium of stories from the WYPR News Team.  Danyell is recommending:

LEFT neglected by Lisa Genova

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781439164631

Tags: 
What Are You Reading
WYPR Features

Related Content

WYPR President and General manager LaFontaine Oliver

By May 25, 2020
Photo courtesy Profiles PR

Tom talks with WYPR President and General manager LaFontaine Oliver  

LaFontaine is recommending:

The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter by David Sax.

https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781610395717

Robert Ginyard

By Mar 27, 2020
Rob Sivak

Tom talks with the entrepreneur and podcast host, Robert Ginyard. 

Robert recommends: Once in a Great City: A Detroit Story by David Maraniss.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr.

By Jan 23, 2020
Office of Baltimore Co. Executive

Johnny O is recommending:

The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose by Chris Wilson

The Book with No Pictures by B. J. Novak

Dominique Maria Bonessi-Scarborough

By Tom Hall Dec 27, 2019
Tyrone Turner

Tom talks with WAMU Reporter Dominique Maria Bonessi-Scarborough.

Dominique recommends:

Three Daughters of Eve by Elif Shafak

Lawrence Lanahan

By Nov 21, 2019

Tom talks with journalist and author Lawrence Lanahan. 

Lawrence recommends: 

Thick and Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom

Objective Troy: A Terrorist, A President, and the Rise of the Drone by Scott Shane

Lawrence Lanahan is the author of The Lines Between Us:  Two Families and a Quest to Cross Baltimore’s Racial Divide. 

To learn about Lawrence's book events, visit his website.  