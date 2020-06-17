 Can Protest Yield Police Reform? | WYPR
Can Protest Yield Police Reform?

By & 9 minutes ago

Vesla Weaver has been listening in on long distance conversations between people in heavily policed neighborhoods in six cities. Weaver, associate professor of political science and sociology at Johns Hopkins, talks about the damage to young people and communities from over policing, and why protest movements in the past have seldom made significant police reforms.

Learn more about the Portals Policing Project here. Watch a recent discussion with Professor Weaver on racial injustice and democracy here.

