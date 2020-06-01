 Baltimore Mourns George Floyd, Freddie Gray And Police Brutality Victims Past And Present | WYPR

Baltimore Mourns George Floyd, Freddie Gray And Police Brutality Victims Past And Present

  • Protestors march down North Avenue on Saturday.
    Protestors march down North Avenue on Saturday.
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • A Saturday protestor holds a sign that reads "WHITE ALLIES, USE YOUR VOICE TO AMPLIFY BLACK VOICES."
    A Saturday protestor holds a sign that reads "WHITE ALLIES, USE YOUR VOICE TO AMPLIFY BLACK VOICES."
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • A protestor carries a sign that reads 'WHITE SUPREMACY IS THE VIRUS" outside of the partially demolished McCulloh Homes.
    A protestor carries a sign that reads 'WHITE SUPREMACY IS THE VIRUS" outside of the partially demolished McCulloh Homes.
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • A group of friends embrace during the march.
    A group of friends embrace during the march.
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • A protestor carries a sign that reads "UNTIL THIS WAR IS WON, I WILL BE YOUR SHIELD"
    A protestor carries a sign that reads "UNTIL THIS WAR IS WON, I WILL BE YOUR SHIELD"
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • Protestors march alongside the Latrobe Homes public housing complex.
    Protestors march alongside the Latrobe Homes public housing complex.
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • Protestors march by the Chesapeake Detention Facility.
    Protestors march by the Chesapeake Detention Facility.
    Emily Sullivan/WYPR
  • Police officers stand in front of Baltimore City Hall on Saturday night.
    Police officers stand in front of Baltimore City Hall on Saturday night.
    Mark Gunnery/WYPR

This weekend, demonstrators in Baltimore City joined thousands who took to the streets in cities large and small across the nation protesting the killing of George Floyd. In Baltimore, many of those who want justice for Floyd – a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes – expressed open wounds left by the death of a Freddie Gray at the hands of police five years ago. WYPR’s Emily Sullivan reports. 

WYPR's Mark Gunnery contributed to this report.

Tags: 
WYPR News
George Floyd
Freddie Gray
Baltimore City
tawanda jones
duane "shorty" davis
protest