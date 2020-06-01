Baltimore Mourns George Floyd, Freddie Gray And Police Brutality Victims Past And Present

Listen to the story

This weekend, demonstrators in Baltimore City joined thousands who took to the streets in cities large and small across the nation protesting the killing of George Floyd. In Baltimore, many of those who want justice for Floyd – a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes – expressed open wounds left by the death of a Freddie Gray at the hands of police five years ago. WYPR’s Emily Sullivan reports.

WYPR's Mark Gunnery contributed to this report.