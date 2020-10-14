 Amid a Rising Sea of Vacant Malls, Developer Plans to Clear-Cut a Forest | WYPR
The Environment in Focus

Amid a Rising Sea of Vacant Malls, Developer Plans to Clear-Cut a Forest

Forty minutes northeast of Baltimore, at the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping mall in Harford County, hundreds of empty parking spaces surround a J.C. Penney store. Signs out front proclaim: “CLOSING. Entire store, 75 to 90 percent off. Everything must go!”

J.C. Penney, which is closing 150 stores in malls nationally, is one of several major retail chains going bankrupt or shifting to strictly online selling as the coronavirus recession and competition with Amazon.com have combined to drain mall-based retail.

Veronica Cassilly, a retired environmental science teacher, shakes her head outside of the big box store. She says she’s disgusted, in part because the mall itself is fairly new – but soon to be partly vacant and thrown away, like a giant fast-food container.

“J.C. Penney is a renter, and now they’re done, and the land is wasted – and it happens over and over and over again,” Cassilly said.

According to a recent study by an international investment bank, Barclays, the percentage of U.S. malls with a vacancy rate of more than 20 percent – putting them in danger of failing -- increased to 28 percent in September, up from just 8 percent a year ago.

And yet, despite the acres of vacant mall space opening up in Harford County and elsewhere, not far from the J.C. Penney here, a developer is planning to clear-cut more than 300 acres of old growth forest to build a brand new retail and business project

The Abingdon Business Park is proposed by the Chesapeake Real Estate Group, led by former Maryland Secretary of Transportation James Lighthizer. Defenders of the project say that it will include 2.5 million square feet of new warehouses, commercial space and shops on land that is already zoned for commercial and industrial purposes. Both Lighthizer and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman declined to be interviewed about the project, which has been challenged in court.

To local activists like Veronica Cassilly, the project makes no sense because it will pave over a healthy stretch of trees and wetlands called the Abingdon Woods, which enhances the quality of life for local residents and filters water flowing into the Chesapeake Bay. 

Cassilly argues the Abingdon Business Park is not necessary, because there are already 18 empty warehouses in the region, not to mention the J.C. Penney site.

“Yeah, it’s pretty sad.  We are about to clear cut 330 acres of a most spectacular forest to build a warehouse.   And J.C. Penney’s is going to be vacant in another month,” Cassilly said.  “We don’t have the luxury of being wasteful anymore.  We really don’t have that luxury in Maryland or anyplace else on the continental United States to waste land like this.”

On a recent afternoon, Cassilly led a tour through the Abingdon Woods. She walked down a winding path, past more than century-old oak trees, a carpet of ferns, and a stream in a shaded valley.

“When you get down in here, a little ways farther, you are going to see the most beautiful patch of mountain laurel,” she said.  “Again, something you just don’t find anymore – a forest like this, with mountain laurel everywhere. To find a forest like this, this is a gem.”

A gem that, in the eyes of too many developers and elected officials, has no value outside of its zoning and development potential. 

“It’s just unconscionable,” Cassilly said. “Once you cut a forest down, you can’t get that back.  Once you blacktop the Earth, you can’t get that back.”

Photo of Veronica Cassilly in Abingdon Woods by Tom Pelton

The Environment in Focus
WYPR Features

GOP’s Rejection of Science Comes Home with COVID in White House

By Oct 7, 2020

After months of ridiculing scientific guidance on the use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – and even demanding that his own employees inside the White House not take precautions around him – President Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19.

But it was not just Trump infected. It was much of the leadership of the Republican Party that has mocked and belittled public health protections in the midst of a pandemic. 

After spending time with the super-spreader in chief, Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien was diagnosed with COVID-19. So was Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, presidential advisors Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller, as well as the White House press secretary and three Republican Senators.

Ed Rollins, a veteran Republican political strategist and co-chairman of a pro-Trump super PAC, told the Washington Post: “Now we’re sort of the stupid party.”

Yes, the Republican party’s rejection of science has come home to roost in the White House. This is not just an issue with Covid.  President Trump and the Republican establishment have been equally skeptical and dismissive of the scientific consensus about climate change, which Trump has called a hoax.  

  

Suspension of Curbside Recycling in Baltimore is Part of a National Trend

By Sep 23, 2020

On August 31, Baltimore suspended its curbside recycling program. The coronavirus pandemic and fear of infection had caused about a third of the city’s solid waste workers to call in sick or take days off, which triggered a trash collection crisis in the city.

To address the problem, the Department of Public Works directed all remaining workers in that division to concentrate only on trash pickup.  As an alternative to curbside recycling, the city is asking residents to now drive their own recyclables to 14 drop-off centers scattered around the city, through November 1st.

One of the drop-off centers is here in Northwest Baltimore in front of Greenspring Middle School. Yesterday morning, a city worker tossed cardboard boxes into the back of a truck as he expressed anxieties about getting the virus on the job.

“Yeah, it’s been a hard time, with people being out,” the DPW worker said. “That’s why we’re having all this problem. I’m worried, but you know – you got to work, you got to work.”  

Ancient Petroglyphs in Susquehanna River Reveal Lost American Culture

By Sep 16, 2020

The sun was already low on the horizon when I set off into the Susquehanna River in my kayak just southwest of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The golden light illuminated rocky islands in the broad and quiet river, and the crowns of sycamores towering alongshore.

The guide on my trip along the Chesapeake Bay’s biggest tributary was historian Paul Nevin, the Director of a museum in Lancaster County called the Zimmerman Center for Heritage.

“We are on a trip to see the Safe Harbor Petroglyphs, which is one of the most outstanding rock art sites in the northeast United States,” Nevin said.

In the distance, a wall appeared– the nearly century-old Safe Harbor hydroelectric dam, stretching across nearly a mile of the river.  Downstream from the dam, amid a jumble of boulders, is an island of rock the size of a beached sperm whale.  Across its back teeters a sun-bleached and twisted tree trunk, thrown high by floodwaters.  

The Beauty Of Devil’s Island In The Chesapeake Bay

By Sep 10, 2020

On the Eastern Shore of Maryland, at the very end of a long peninsula reaching out into the Chesapeake Bay, is a remote and isolated crabbing town called Deal Island.

The place is so little-known and off the grid that it is often mistaken for the better known town of Deal, Maryland – on the Western Shore. But this is a different place, all the way on the other side of the Bay. And the only way to get to Deal Island is down a long road leading west from Princes Anne through vast and open wetlands and over a narrow bridge.

The town is dominated by a wooden dock, piled with crab pots. A waterman’s bar called “Arby’s”  doubles a general store, and about 20 workboats come and go.

A skipjack called the Somerset is tied up beside the boat ramp, its canvas sails furled and streaks of rust tracing its white wooden hull. It’s a sign of this town’s still-living connections to the Chesapeake’s history, when thousands of these single-masted ships dredged oysters from the bay bottom.  

Trump Distorts Climate Proposals to Smear Biden as a ‘Socialist’

By Sep 2, 2020

During the Republican National Convention last week, President Trump and his surrogates used environmental issues – especially climate change – to try to portray the moderate Joe Biden as a socialist radical.

“Biden has promised to abolish the production of American oil, coal, shale, and natural gas, laying waste to the economies of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas…and other states,” Trump said.

Trump’s warning laid waste to any notions of reality or truthfulness in the presidential campaign, because Biden has promised none of those things. 

As a matter of fact, when Biden was vice president, the Obama Administration encouraged innovations in the oil and gas industry -- hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling -- that were opposed by many environmentalists. Those innovations allowed America’s oil and gas industry to grow into the largest in the world, surpassing even those in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Biden corrected the record on his alleged opposition to hydraulic fracturing – or “fracking” -- during a speech on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“I am not banning fracking,” Biden said.  “Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”  

  