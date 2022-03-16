How COVID-19 is changing Baltimore’s homeless shelters
Relief from high fuel prices could be on the way as a gas tax holiday moves a step closer to reality. A new state program would allow Maryland job seekers without college diplomas to fill more vacant jobs. State lawmakers want to pull pension fund investments from Russia. Maryland must work toward being “carbon-neutral” by 2045 under a bill passed along party lines this week. And Baltimore’s Office of Homeless Services looks to keep hotels available as non-congregate shelters.