The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

How COVID-19 is changing Baltimore’s homeless shelters

Published March 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT
Relief from high fuel prices could be on the way as a gas tax holiday moves a step closer to reality. A new state program would allow Maryland job seekers without college diplomas to fill more vacant jobs. State lawmakers want to pull pension fund investments from Russia. Maryland must work toward being “carbon-neutral” by 2045 under a bill passed along party lines this week. And Baltimore’s Office of Homeless Services looks to keep hotels available as non-congregate shelters.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
