The holiday hunt for COVID-19 tests
The rush is on…and not for last minute gift shopping….Maryland residents are trying to find COVID tests. We visited some sites around town where lines were long and patience was a virtue. Some hospital leaders are pleading for the public’s help in slowing the spread of omicron. A lawsuit against the Baltimore County Council contends its redistricting map violates the Voting Rights act. And Baltimore’s old Dollar House program gets a hearing in the City Council.