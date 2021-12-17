Traveling and gathering for Christmas? Experts urge caution.
Health experts warned us of a possible post-Thanksgiving surge. Well…that COVID surge is here, and Maryland hospitals are already feeling the impact. Baltimore City’s Health Commissioner gives a spin down on what we now know about omicron. Environmental advocacy groups are gearing up for the 2022 Maryland Legislative session. And a Baltimore task force aims to build a pathway between vulnerable communities and the trauma informed care they need.