The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Traveling and gathering for Christmas? Experts urge caution.

Published December 17, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST
Health experts warned us of a possible post-Thanksgiving surge. Well…that COVID surge is here, and Maryland hospitals are already feeling the impact. Baltimore City’s Health Commissioner gives a spin down on what we now know about omicron. Environmental advocacy groups are gearing up for the 2022 Maryland Legislative session. And a Baltimore task force aims to build a pathway between vulnerable communities and the trauma informed care they need.

