Our site is undergoing maintenance and some stories may not appear.
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Why COVID-19 boosters are now a "necessity"

Published December 13, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST
The Maryland Department of Health’s website continues to be affected by a cyber attack that happened earlier this month. Anne Arundel’s County Executive touts his administration’s accomplishments in his state of the county speech. The Baltimore County Council is set to hold a public hearing on a redistricting map tomorrow that opponents say weaken the voting power of minorities. And an infectious diseases doctor tells us why boosters are no longer an option, but a necessity.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
