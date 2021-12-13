Why COVID-19 boosters are now a "necessity"
Ways To Subscribe
The Maryland Department of Health’s website continues to be affected by a cyber attack that happened earlier this month. Anne Arundel’s County Executive touts his administration’s accomplishments in his state of the county speech. The Baltimore County Council is set to hold a public hearing on a redistricting map tomorrow that opponents say weaken the voting power of minorities. And an infectious diseases doctor tells us why boosters are no longer an option, but a necessity.