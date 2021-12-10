More than 1,000 Marylanders hospitalized for COVID-19

More than 1,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since April. State health officials are urging people to get their vaccines and their booster shots. 16 to 17 year olds are now eligible for COVID-19 boosters. And the General Assembly overrides Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Congressional redistricting maps.
