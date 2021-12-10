© 2021 WYPR
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

More than 1,000 Marylanders hospitalized for COVID-19

Published December 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST
More than 1,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since April. State health officials are urging people to get their vaccines and their booster shots. 16 to 17 year olds are now eligible for COVID-19 boosters. And the General Assembly overrides Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Congressional redistricting maps.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19Podcast CentralThe Daily DoseCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
