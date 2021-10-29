FDA clears Pfizer COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds

The FDA clears Pfizer COVID vaccines for emergency use in 5 to 11 year olds. In the latest Goucher Poll, Maryland residents share what they are looking for in the next Governor. Baltimore County Council members faced a blistering public hearing over redistricting this week. The task before them is... how to redraw a second majority Black district map. Now that we are allowed to mix and match COVID booster shots, is that making it easier for people to roll up their sleeves...or creating more confusion? We’ll hear from the always insightful Dr. Leana Wen. And...chicken poop! Yep, you heard that correctly. A new report from the Environmental Integrity Project says runoff from the Eastern Shore’s poultry farms is going where it should not. Those stories, coming up.