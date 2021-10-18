© 2021 WYPR
The risks of using aspirin to prevent heart disease

Published October 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
Mass vaccination sites are set to make a comeback in Baltimore County. A vaccine mandate went into effect today for Baltimore City employees. Senator Ben Cardin pays tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell. We have a conversation on the public health effects of Baltimore’s public transportation. And everything you need to know about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s new guidelines on using aspirin to prevent heart disease.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
