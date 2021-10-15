© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

FDA panel recommends J&J boosters for adults

Published October 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT
Governor Hogan slams Baltimore’s crime stats and takes aim at efforts to defund the police. An FDA panel approves J&J COVID boosters. Maryland lawmakers hear from medical professionals as they consider legalizing recreational cannabis. Workers at the Walters Art Museum continue their push for union recognition. Hate symbols are now banned in Baltimore County Public Schools. And a quick check in with Maryland’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health, on COVID booster shots and impending vaccines for kids.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
