FDA panel recommends J&J boosters for adults
Governor Hogan slams Baltimore’s crime stats and takes aim at efforts to defund the police. An FDA panel approves J&J COVID boosters. Maryland lawmakers hear from medical professionals as they consider legalizing recreational cannabis. Workers at the Walters Art Museum continue their push for union recognition. Hate symbols are now banned in Baltimore County Public Schools. And a quick check in with Maryland’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health, on COVID booster shots and impending vaccines for kids.