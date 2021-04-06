© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 4-6-21

Published April 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT

Maryland is opening vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, weeks earlier than anticipated. The Maryland State Fairgrounds will become a mass vaccination site. Baltimore County is expanding services to help residents experiencing a mental health crisis. A bill limiting no-knock warrants is moving through the Maryland General Assembly. Meanwhile, a controversial bill that would provide Baltimore renters alternatives to security deposits, awaits the mayor’s signature. And the director of the state health department’s call center for vaccines talks about pre-registration and how to secure your first dose.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim