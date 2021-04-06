The Daily Dose 4-6-21

Maryland is opening vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, weeks earlier than anticipated. The Maryland State Fairgrounds will become a mass vaccination site. Baltimore County is expanding services to help residents experiencing a mental health crisis. A bill limiting no-knock warrants is moving through the Maryland General Assembly. Meanwhile, a controversial bill that would provide Baltimore renters alternatives to security deposits, awaits the mayor’s signature. And the director of the state health department’s call center for vaccines talks about pre-registration and how to secure your first dose.