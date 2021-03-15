© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 3-15-21

The President has promised that by May, every U.S. adult who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. But after a slow roll out, technical problems and complaints of inequity in distribution, what will progress look like in Maryland? A local immunologist sheds some light. A wide ranging climate change bill is moving through the Maryland Legislature. Baltimore County may soon have a live music scene...legally. And Baltimore’s mayor releases a draft of his new Violence Reduction Plan.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim