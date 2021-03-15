The Daily Dose 3-15-21
The President has promised that by May, every U.S. adult who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. But after a slow roll out, technical problems and complaints of inequity in distribution, what will progress look like in Maryland? A local immunologist sheds some light. A wide ranging climate change bill is moving through the Maryland Legislature. Baltimore County may soon have a live music scene...legally. And Baltimore’s mayor releases a draft of his new Violence Reduction Plan.