© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
My Block Counts Large
My Block Counts

Food Waste and Composting

By Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Published March 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
My Block Counts Large

On this episode, Dr. Sacoby Wilson discusses food waste and composting with guest Marvin Hayes of the Baltimore Compost Collective. The organization is a local service that collects food scraps from residents in Baltimore neighborhoods and composts the material at the Filbert Street Community Garden in Curtis Bay, where it is used to grow fresh produce and build urban food security.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.

Tags
My Block Counts FoodFood AccessComposting
Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Dr. Sacoby Wilson is an associate professor of applied environmental health in the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, Md. and Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH). CEEJH’s primary focus is to provide engagement to highly and differentially exposed populations and underserved communities.
See stories by Dr. Sacoby Wilson