On this episode, Dr. Sacoby Wilson discusses food waste and composting with guest Marvin Hayes of the Baltimore Compost Collective. The organization is a local service that collects food scraps from residents in Baltimore neighborhoods and composts the material at the Filbert Street Community Garden in Curtis Bay, where it is used to grow fresh produce and build urban food security.

