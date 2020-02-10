What follows is a counter to the narrative about the people of Baltimore. It's the story of Turnaround Tuesday -- the jobs movement for and with Baltimore’s residents who have been excluded from earning a living, years after incarceration. It's the story of change hidden beneath the headlines about our city. It's a story of Baltimore that only Baltimore can tell. And we intend to tell it like it is.

Higher Purpose is a 4 episode audiodocumentary series written, produced, and narrated by Yasmene Mumby.

Audio production, mixing, and music score by Justin Mayfield. Mural Art: "However Far the Stream Flows, It Never Forgets It's Source" by Tom Miller at 1339 E North Ave in Baltimore, MD. Cover art by Ed Ryan.