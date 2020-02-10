Higher Purpose
What follows is a counter to the narrative about the people of Baltimore. It's the story of Turnaround Tuesday -- the jobs movement for and with Baltimore’s residents who have been excluded from earning a living, years after incarceration. It's the story of change hidden beneath the headlines about our city. It's a story of Baltimore that only Baltimore can tell. And we intend to tell it like it is.
Higher Purpose is a 4 episode audiodocumentary series written, produced, and narrated by Yasmene Mumby.
Audio production, mixing, and music score by Justin Mayfield. Mural Art: "However Far the Stream Flows, It Never Forgets It's Source" by Tom Miller at 1339 E North Ave in Baltimore, MD. Cover art by Ed Ryan.
-
Every Tuesday, Pastor Prentice and the Turnaround Tuesday staff foster a deep repair of community in a city of systems that can mercilessly come down hard…
-
What distinguishes Turnaround Tuesday from other workforce development efforts? It's a jobs movement for one, not a jobs program. A jobs movement focused…
-
How did a jobs proposal intent on helping people with criminal records gain employment grow into a go-to workforce development organization? The power of…
-
Turnaround Tuesday's staff meets people where they are. Follow Turnaround Tuesday's Administrative Assistant JC while she recruits potential participants…