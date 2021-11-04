Activism, entrepreneurship and community

In this episode, Sammy talks to two Baltimore chefs, Chef Catina Smith and Chef Kiah Gibian. They started a new business together called, “Our Time Kitchen,” which is a shared commercial kitchen that will provide prep space for women-owned food startups. We'll learn about this new venture and their individual culinary beginnings.

Hey Chef! is produced by Community College of Baltimore County Assistant Professor Beth Baunoch and her crew of CCBC Media Studies students.

