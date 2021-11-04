© 2021 WYPR
Hey Chef!

Activism, entrepreneurship and community

Published November 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
S1E8 Chef Cat and Chef Kiah.png

In this episode, Sammy talks to two Baltimore chefs, Chef Catina Smith and Chef Kiah Gibian. They started a new business together called, “Our Time Kitchen,” which is a shared commercial kitchen that will provide prep space for women-owned food startups. We'll learn about this new venture and their individual culinary beginnings.

Hey Chef! is produced by Community College of Baltimore County Assistant Professor Beth Baunoch and her crew of CCBC Media Studies students.

