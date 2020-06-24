Hey Chef!
The podcast where a young aspiring chef learns what it takes to be successful in the culinary world by talking to local Baltimore chefs.
-
In this episode, Sammy talks with Baltimore Chef, Helena del Pesco, owner and chef of Larder, a globally influenced restaurant featuring organic…
-
In this episode, Sammy talks with iconic Baltimore Chef, Jerry Pellegrino via Zoom. He is currently the owner of Schola, a hands-on cooking school, and…
-
In this episode, Sammy sits down with Chef Taueret Thomas, the Owner and Chef of Khepera's Kitchen , an elite chef service. Throughout this episode we…
-
In this episode, Sammy sits down with Chef Jasmine Norton, the Owner, and Chef of The Urban Oyster (www.theurbanoyster.com.) Throughout this episode we…
-
In our second episode, Sammy talks to Chopped Grand Champion and Bite Club Champion, Chef David Thomas (www.chefdavidthomas.com and @chef_dkt), of…
-
In today’s episode we are talking to Chef Chris Amendola about his restaurant Foraged (www.foragedeatery.com), what exactly foraging is and how it relates…
-
