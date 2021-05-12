The Environment, Cooking In The Media, And Farmers Markets With Chef John Shields

In this episode, Sammy sits down via Zoom with Chef John Shields, co-owner of Gertrude’s, located in the Baltimore Museum of Art for over 20 years. They discuss the influence of his grandmother, Gertie, the environmental impact of humans on the Chesapeake Bay, how to write a cookbook, their favorite farmers market on 32nd street, and much more!

Hey Chef! is produced by Community College of Baltimore County Assistant Professor Beth Baunoch and her crew of CCBC Media Studies students.