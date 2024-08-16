Theresa T. Nguyen, MD

Dr. Nguyen is a pediatrician who practices integrative medicine, a whole-person approach to healing, incorporating all aspects of lifestyle (mind-body, nutrition, sleep) in partnership with her patients and families. Dr. Nguyen graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in biomedical engineering. She received her medical degree and master’s degree in health policy from New York University School of Medicine and New York University Wagner. She completed her pediatric residency and Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She recently concluded a two-year fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. Dr. Nguyen has worked both as a health policy analyst as well as a clinician. She is the co-chair of the Education Committee of the Section on Integrative Medicine of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is a past co-chair of the Maryland AAP Pediatric Council. Dr. Nguyen has been with the GBMC Health Partners Pediatric Group since 2000 and is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She is passionate about integrative whole-person wellness for her patients and her physician colleagues.