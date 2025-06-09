WYPR honored with two 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

BALTIMORE—WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR station, has been honored with two 2025 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in the Radio Large Market categories of “Continuing Coverage” and “Hard News.”

Reporter Emily Hofstaedter won in the "Continuing Coverage" category for her reporting which exposed worker safety issues at the Baltimore Department of Public Works after an employee died on the job due to heat-related illness.

Reporter Scott Maucione won in the "Hard News" category for his story, "Poorly regulated foreign vessels could cause a repeat of Baltimore bridge collapse in other U.S. ports," reported after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last year.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, honoring news organizations that demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. As a Regional Murrow Award recipient, WYPR will advance to the National Murrow Award competition in both categories. National winners will be announced this summer.

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.