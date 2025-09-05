2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artist, singer, playwright novelist and wrestler Rosalyn Drexler dies at 98

By Jason Fuller,
Jonaki Mehta
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT

Rosalyn Drexler was a pop artist, a sculptor, a novelist, a playwright and even a professional wrestler at one point. She died at 98 years old.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta