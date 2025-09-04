A single dose of LSD can treat anxiety and depression for months, study shows
A new study finds that a single dose of LSD can ease a person's anxiety for months. This could give legitimacy to research on a range of psychedelics.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A new study finds that a single dose of LSD can ease a person's anxiety for months. This could give legitimacy to research on a range of psychedelics.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate