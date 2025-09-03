2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Many Venezuelans are watching and waiting amid U.S. tensions

By Manuel Rueda
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT

With U.S. warships already off Venezuela's coast, many there fear what could come next, while others dismiss the U.S. administrations display of power as pure theatre.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Manuel Rueda
[Copyright 2024 NPR]