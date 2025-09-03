2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the Mets' live broadcast captivates audiences

WBUR
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

John DeMarsico is the broadcast director for Mets baseball — and he shoots games like they’re movies.

Jeff Lunden reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR