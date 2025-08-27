China-Afghan oil deal ends amid charges of hostage-taking and contract breach
The recent collapse of a high-profile Chinese oil deal in Afghanistan sheds light on the often opaque relationship between Beijing and the Taliban.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The recent collapse of a high-profile Chinese oil deal in Afghanistan sheds light on the often opaque relationship between Beijing and the Taliban.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate