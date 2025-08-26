The latest in Trump's faceoff with the Federal Reserve
President Trump is escalating his attack on the Federal Reserve. Trump is attempting to fire a member of the Fed's governing board -- a move that critics say is unlawful.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump is escalating his attack on the Federal Reserve. Trump is attempting to fire a member of the Fed's governing board -- a move that critics say is unlawful.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate