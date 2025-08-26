2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest in Trump's faceoff with the Federal Reserve

By Scott Horsley
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT

President Trump is escalating his attack on the Federal Reserve. Trump is attempting to fire a member of the Fed's governing board -- a move that critics say is unlawful.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley