A look at the legacy of the Rashomon effect in the movies
In the real world, events happen in a linear order - but in the movies, they don't have to. A look at the Rashomon effect, and how films handle complicating the narrative.
Copyright 2025 NPR
In the real world, events happen in a linear order - but in the movies, they don't have to. A look at the Rashomon effect, and how films handle complicating the narrative.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate