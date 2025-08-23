How do Scottish honesty boxes work and who uses them?
The Kitchen Sisters production team takes a look into the long held Scottish tradition of honesty boxes - where you leave the money in the box and take what you need.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Kitchen Sisters production team takes a look into the long held Scottish tradition of honesty boxes - where you leave the money in the box and take what you need.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate