How the conservative Supreme Court orchestrated the fight for mid-decade redistricting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

President Trump kicked off a nationwide race to redraw political maps after he urged Texas Republicans to draw five more GOP-leaning seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

David Daley, author of the book, “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy,” writes that the “true architect” of the gerrymandering fight is Chief Justice John Roberts and the conservative Supreme Court.

Here & Now Newsroom