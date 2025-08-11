2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump talks to reporters about D.C. crime and Putin summit

By Franco Ordoñez
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT

President Trump took questions from reporters about his plans to boost federal law enforcement in D.C. — and his plan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez