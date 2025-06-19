'The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical' dramatizes the life of a gonzo journalist
Hunter S. Thompson pioneered a new style of writing in books like “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” A new musical, now playing outside of Washington, D.C., takes on the gonzo journalist’s career and the resonance it has in today’s political climate.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joe Iconis, playwright and composer, and Eric William Morris, star, of “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S Thompson Musical.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
