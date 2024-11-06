© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage

Democratic Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett reacts to the election results

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:36 AM EST

NPR talks with Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas about his role in promoting Vice President Harris to the top of the Democrats' presidential ticket.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep