What’s With The Abandoned Coffin Of Mathilda Lorenz?

It appeared one day, inexplicably. An empty coffin, nestled in the woods on the bank of Stony Run Creek in Wyman Park. An engraved nameplate read, “Mathilda Lorenz, died July 26, 1882, aged 18 years, 2 months, and 1 day.” The neighbors were baffled. And then, a few weeks later, just as strangely, the coffin disappeared. Baltimore Banner reporter Julie Scharper became obsessed with this stubborn local mystery, she followed a winding trail of breadcrumbs, and she joins us this episode to reveal what she’s discovered.

This episode, we hear from:

Julie Scharper of The Baltimore Banner

Greg Hatem of Bazaar

Shelley Arnold, Archivist at Zion Church of the City of Baltimore

Environmental artist Ashley Kidner