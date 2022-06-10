© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LGBTQ+ community's battle for the dinosaur emoji

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Thanks to Dane Grey for this week's artwork. You can find more of their work on Instagram (@danegreyart), or on their Redbubble page (Dane Rex). 
Thanks to Dane Grey for this week's artwork. You can find more of their work on Instagram (@danegreyart), or on their Redbubble page (Dane Rex). 

Dinosaur emojis have been widely used by the LGBTQ+ community online for a long time. So there was a shock in the community when they started to see the dino emoji appear on the feeds of anti-trans users recently. The LGBTQ+ community immediately set out to take back their beloved emoji.

Amory Sivertson and Ben Brock Johnson of WBUR’s Endless Thread podcast explore the tug of war over the use of the dino emoji.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.