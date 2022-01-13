© 2021 WYPR
Lawsuit alleges 16 universities engage in price-fixing, collaborating to limit financial aid offers

Published January 13, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

A federal lawsuit against 16 private universities and colleges alleges that they collude to limit financial aid offers to admitted students.

Schools include Brown University, Yale University, Duke University, Northwestern University, Cornell University and others.

Melissa Korn, who covers higher education at The Wall Street Journal, explains the details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

