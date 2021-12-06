A stone-cold mystery

Baltimore’s rowhouses are renowned for their white marble front steps, but where did all that marble come from? This episode, we track down the origins of the mystery marble, and it turns out the answer is closer than you might expect.

Beaver Dam Quarry in 1898, published in Maryland Geological Survey Volume Two (photo credit: W. B. Clark)

Beaver Dam Quarry in 2021 (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Community artist Megan Hildebrandt scrubbing steps in Highlandtown (photo credit: Jim Berger c/o Megan Hildebrandt)

Marble historian Phillip Lord in his back yard in Elkridge, Maryland (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Thomas Doyle is President of Hilgertner Natural Stone Company in South Baltimore (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

In this episode, we hear from:

Community artist Megan Hildbrandt

Historian Phillip Lord

Thomas Doyle, President of Hilgartner Natural Stone Company