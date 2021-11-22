© 2021 WYPR
When will we be able to swim in the Inner Harbor?

Published November 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST
Inner Harbor
Baltimore's Inner Harbor (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Some are tempted by the idea. Some are repelled. Will it ever be safe to take a dip in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor? How long will it take? And what needs to happen? Goals have been set. Deadlines have been missed. But recent studies show there's reason to hope.

In this episode, we hear from:

Adam Lindquist, Director of Baltimore Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative

Alice Volpitta, Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper at Blue Water Baltimore

And here’s where you can find Blue Water Baltimore’s regularly updated data on the region's water quality.

Adam Lindquist
Adam Lindquist, Director of Baltimore Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)
Alice Volpitta
Alice Volpitta, Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper with Blue Water Baltimore (photo credit: Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
