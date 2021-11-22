When will we be able to swim in the Inner Harbor?

Some are tempted by the idea. Some are repelled. Will it ever be safe to take a dip in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor? How long will it take? And what needs to happen? Goals have been set. Deadlines have been missed. But recent studies show there's reason to hope.

In this episode, we hear from:

Adam Lindquist, Director of Baltimore Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative

Alice Volpitta, Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper at Blue Water Baltimore

And here’s where you can find Blue Water Baltimore’s regularly updated data on the region's water quality.

