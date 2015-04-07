Duke Beats Wisconsin, 68-63, To Win NCAA Men's Basketball Title

In a back-and-forth game, the Duke Blue Devils eked out a 68-63 win, and an NCAA men's basketball championship, against the Wisconsin Badgers on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Michael Conroy / AP / Duke's Tyus Jones drives to the basket against Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky during the first half on Monday.

Duke normally has been led by freshmen and projected top-10 NBA draft picks Jahlil Okafor and Justise Winslow. Monday night, the top scorers were two other freshman: starting guard Tyus Jones, who scored 23 points — including 19 in the second half — and bench guard Grayson Allen, who scored 16.

Jones was named the player of the game; it's only the fifth time a freshman has won the honor.

Michael Conroy / AP / Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky reacts after drawing an offensive foul on Duke star Jahlil Okafor in the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game.

Consensus national player of the year Frank Kaminsky led the Badgers with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Sam Dekker, one of the teams dominant players in its run to the title game, was held to 12 points on 6-15 shooting, including 0-6 from behind the three-point line.

It's the fifth national title for Duke, which last won in 2010. It's also the fifth title for coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has led the team for the past 35 years.

