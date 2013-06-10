With Nod To 'Texts From Hillary' Guys, Clinton Joins Twitter

"Thanks for the inspiration @ASmith83 & @Sllambe - I'll take it from here... #tweetsfromhillary"

With that bit of social media swagger on Monday, @HillaryClinton joined Twitter.

Her shout-out is to Adam Smith and Stacy Lambe, the guys who last year started a meme by taking a photo of Clinton — in sunglasses and looking at her mobile device — and paring it with "." They were often funny responses she supposedly sent to other famous folks' messages.

An example:

— President Obama: "Hey Hil, Whatchu doing?"

— Clinton: "Running the world."

Now Clinton is using that "texts from Hillary" photo on her Twitter page, And she's describing herself there this way:

"Wife, mom, lawyer, women & kids advocate, FLOAR, FLOTUS, US Senator, SecState, author, dog owner, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker, TBD ..."

Three translations:

-- FLOAR = first lady of Arkansas.

-- FLOTUS = first lady of the United States.

-- TBD = 2016 presidential contender?

Note: In its first hour, @HillaryClinton attracted more than 70,000 followers, perhaps in part due to a "welcome tweet" from @billclinton.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.