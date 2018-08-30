 Suiter Death A Suicide, Rules An Independent Panel | WYPR

Suiter Death A Suicide, Rules An Independent Panel

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle addresses the media, along with James Stewart (chair of the Independent Review Board) and Dr. James "Chip" Coldren (co-chair of the IRB)
An independent panel of experts released the findings from its investigation into the death of Det. Sean Suiter. After hundreds of hours of analysis, they’ve come to the conclusion that the officer died by suicide.

For months, Baltimore police, citizens, and the family of Detective Sean Suiter were left with many questions surrounding his death. He died last November from a bullet wound to the head, fired from his own gun. And he died the night before he was to give grand jury testimony related to a corrupt unit of the Baltimore Police Department, the Gun Trace Task Force. Baltimore Police told the public they firmly believed it was a homicide and that there was a cop killer on the loose. They offered a reward for more than $200,000. And yet, no arrests were made and no leads were announced.

Now, the Independent Review Board released its report and with it, gives the public fourteen reasons why they believe the officer took his own life, disproves theories of a random suspect and the theory that is was a hit put on Suiter by someone in the police department. It also strongly critiques how then-Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis handled the incident and its aftermath.

