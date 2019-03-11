 Pancreatic Cancer: Why So Deadly? | WYPR
Pancreatic Cancer: Why So Deadly?

Just eight percent of people with pancreatic cancer live for five years after their diagnosis. Why is this cancer so deadly and where are advances in treatment headed? We speak to Meryle Bemnet, an oncology nurse who lost her sister-in-law to pancreatic cancer less than six months after she was diagnosed. And Dr. Elizabeth Jaffee, deputy director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, describes the future of treating pancreatic cancer. Original airdate: 11/6/18

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pulls together information and resources -- to view those, visit this link. For more information about pancreatic cancer visit this site of the Johns Hopkins’ Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer or the Lustgarten Foundation site.

Pancreatic Cancer

