Pancreatic Cancer: Why So Deadly?

The surge of migrant families crossing the southwest border is twice last year’s level, the U.S. government said this week. Many of them are from Guatemala, pushed by poverty and failing crops. The non-profit Catholic Relief Services works with families in Guatemala … and thinks Lent -- the 40 days leading up to Easter, a time of fasting and penance -- is a good time for Americans to think how to help people in need. Monica Rodriguez, a CRS project manager in Guatemala, talks about the challenges families face … and why some make the tough decision to leave their home.

