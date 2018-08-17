Midday News Wrap 8.17.18

Time for another edition of The Midday Newswrap, when we look back at some of the week's important local, national and international developments, and invite perspectives from our guest panelists.

In the first segment: Three years after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, a scathing report by the Justice Department and a consent decree, a viral video shows a police officer assaulting a citizen. The officer has resigned, and been indicted. We’ll have reaction from Baltimore's 2nd District City Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the Public Safety Committee.

In the second segment: Paul Manafort awaits a verdict on 18 counts of fraud. Robert Mueller negotiates conditions for an interview with the President. Mr. Trump revokes the security clearance of a prominent critic, and a prominent Navy Admiral asks that his be revoked too. Scott Shane of the New York Times looks behind those and other Washington headlines.

Audio for this program will be available by 4pm.