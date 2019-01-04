The Legendary Leon Fleisher, in Concert With the BSO

Tom welcomes the great pianist Leon Fleisher to Studio A.

Fleisher, a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007, played his first public concert at the age of eight. He’s playing his latest series of concerts this weekend with the Baltimore Symphony at the age of 90, and he continues to teach at Peabody Institute.

He will play a piano concerto by Mozart, No. 12 in A Major, with the BSO tonight at 8 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, and Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Strathmore Hall in Bethesda. The program also includes the Second Symphony of Johannes Brahms. For information about tickets, click here.