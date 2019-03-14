 If the Preakness Leaves Pimlico: Laying Out the Consequences | WYPR
If the Preakness Leaves Pimlico: Laying Out the Consequences

Credit Staff photographers / MD GovPics Flickr Creative Commons

$424 million dollars - that’s the estimated price to completely overhaul Pimlico Race Course. What does this ambitious project include? Who would foot the bill?

We discuss the debate over moving the Preakness Stakes from Baltimore’s Pimlico to Laurel Park with Jeff Barker of The Baltimore Sun. How did the owner of both tracks favor Laurel in its spending? And who was watching that happen?

Read Jeff's recent reporting:
Economic impact of Preakness Stakes in Baltimore would top $50 million annually, study says
As Pimlico faded, its owners were pouring money into their Laurel track. Was anyone watching?

Then, Will Hanna of the New Park Heights Community Development Corporation shares his vision.

Related Content

East Baltimore Rising

By & 21 hours ago
Strong City Baltimore

The Hoen Lithograph plant, stretched across an entire city block in east Baltimore, has been empty for decades. Now it’s on the verge of becoming a hub for neighborhood innovation--with GED classes, workforce training and more. Karen Stokes, CEO of Strong City Baltimore--the anchor tenant --describes plans for the building … and the broader goal of transforming that part of Baltimore. We also meet Ella Durant, president of the Collington Square Neighborhood Association. She speaks to what the Hoen project means to her neighbors and adjoining communities.

How Auto Repair Can Provide a Roadmap for Reentry

By & Mar 12, 2019
Vehicles for Change / Twitter

A car can be a second chance: that’s the framework of Vehicles for Change, a nonprofit that repairs donated cars and awards them to low-income families at a fraction of their market value. Repairs are completed by participants in Full Circle, a job-training program for people returning from prison.

We hear from founder Marty Schwartz and Perry Spain, who finished the program and is on his way to becoming a master mechanic.

Blockers and Jammers and Pivots, Oh My!

By & Mar 8, 2019
Maureen Harvie / WYPR

Speeds! Tumbles! The chance to play offense and defense simultaneously! And it's all executed on roller skates. Roller derby is a perfect sport for adventurous athletes. We go behind the scenes with the Charm City Roller Girls, a skater-owned and operated roller derby league headquartered in Dundalk.

The league’s next match-up is between the Hampden Hons and the Dundalk Deviants next weekend--Saturday, March 16th, 7:30 pm, at Skateland North Point in Dundalk.

And you can meet some of the roller girls this evening at Charm City Meadworks’ Trivia Night--7 pm, 400 East Biddle Street in Baltimore. Wanna learn the basics? Find out about the next roller derby boot camp here.