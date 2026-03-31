Transformation continues in West Baltimore shopping center

State and city leaders gathered at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Monday in west Baltimore to celebrate its transformation. Both entities have poured in millions of dollars, funding capital improvements .

The dilapidating strip mall gained attention in 2023 after one teenager died and four others were injured in a mass shooting during a weekday lunch hour. Another trial in the case is scheduled for July 9.

In August of that year, TREND , a commercial real estate developer focused on low-and-moderate income urban communities, acquired the 79-year-old property. CEO and co-founder Lyneir Richardson began crowdfunding in the historically neglected Black neighborhood as a way to repair past disinvestment.

About 200 residents each contributed $2,000 to the redevelopment Richardson said. Mayor Brandon Scott knocked on residents' doors convincing them to join the redevelopment. The original 1947 deed for the site had barred minorities from owning commercial property.

“This is the covenant,” Scott said, holding it up. “It sits on my desk to remind me of what those first Black people in this neighborhood had to experience, so that we never allow those things to happen again.”

About ten tenants have signed leases, Richardson said. They include Amala Platinum Spot, Dunkin’ Donuts, United Postal Express and DTLR.

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland will set its headquarters there, Executive Director Stephanie Archer-Smith said, adding that the facility will prepare 5,000 meals daily for about 400 seniors living in the neighborhood.

“This project is about restoring a historic community anchor, empowering local ownership, and ensuring that every part of Baltimore has the resources and attention needed to thrive,” Gov. Wes Moore said.

Leaders say this is just the beginning, with more development expected to follow.