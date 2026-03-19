Federal judge extends restraining order stopping construction of Maryland ICE facility

A federal judge is extending a temporary halt to further construction on an ICE detention facility in Western Maryland until April 16 at the latest, according to court documents filed Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson’s decision extended the temporary restraining order on further work to the eight-hundred-twenty-five-thousand square foot warehouse, which was originally set to expire next week.

“To fully consider the parties’ arguments on Plaintiff’s incoming Motion for Preliminary Injunction and to preserve the status quo during that time, the Court finds that there is good cause for an extension,” Hurson wrote.

Patrick Detillo, founder of the Hagerstown Rapid Response Network, said the decision is a win for the community by allowing proper review of the facility.

“It will allow them to actually do the review that they skipped,” Detillo said. “They skipped over necessary, required by law, steps, and we're just trying to bum rush this thing through.”

Maryland Attorney General Anothony Brown announced he was suing the Department of Homeland Security over the facility in February.

DHS bought the property for $102 million in January and then awarded a $113 million contract to KVG LLC to renovate the building into a detention center that can hold up to 1,500 people.

Maryland’s lawsuit says the White House is moving ahead with the conversion of the facility without conducting proper environmental assessments or asking for public comment.

“A facility this size would generate nearly four times more wastewater than the site was designed for, risking sewage overflows on the property and backups throughout the surrounding community, increased traffic, air quality impacts and the burden of local emergency services were never assessed,” Brown said in a statement.

The allegations echo what residents in the small town of Williamsport, where the building is located, and in nearby Hagerstown, have been concerned about.

Brown also alleges that DHS violated the Administrative Procedure Act by acting without explanation or any consideration of alternatives.

“We're asking the court to halt construction and operation of this facility. We're asking the court to require a proper environmental review with full public input, and we're asking the court to declare that what the administration did here was unlawful,” Brown said.

The facility sits at the crossroads of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania and is part of a larger DHS plan to open ICE detention centers across the nation that could hold about 85,000 immigrants.