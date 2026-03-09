DHS awards $113 million contract to renovate warehouse into ICE center in Maryland

The Department of Homeland Security awarded a contract to renovate the 825,000 square foot warehouse it bought in western Maryland to convert into an ICE detention facility.

DHS awarded a $113 million contract to KVG LLC, a Gettysburg, Pa. based company, to renovate the structure in Williamsport.

The contract was awarded through the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC TITUS) contracting vehicle, created by Naval Supply Systems Command to quickly work with contractors for things like natural disasters and pandemics without going through the traditional, longer bidding process.

“There is an option to continue [the Williamsport facility in Maryland] for another three years, for over $640 million of your taxpayer money,” said Van Hollen.

DHS bought the facility for $102 million in January.

Three Maryland departments wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security this week expressing concern over the facility last week.

The agencies are concerned about the impact the facility would have on local sewer lines, as it would house 1,500 people and produce more than 187,000 gallons of wastewater a day.

“Exceeding the capacity of the sewer lines would likely result in sewage backups and overflows, posing public health risks to the facility's residents, agents, and the neighboring community. Any necessary upgrades must comply with applicable State permitting requirements and be funded by DHS,” the letter, signed by the department heads, states.

The letter also notes that the area is home to a handful of local wildlife species in need of conservation, as well as sensitive waterways and natural resources.

“The Upper Potomac River, immediately downstream of the confluence with Conococheague Creek, is home to two state endangered mussel species: brook floater mussel and green floater mussel,” the letter states. “The Kemps Springs Ecologically Significant Area is approximately 2,000 feet to the property’s southwest and is home to limestone springs and associated rare invertebrates.”

The departments noted that DHS is only offering eight days for public comment on the facility and that DHS hasn’t been transparent about the impact of the facility or its plans, sidestepping concerns about the burden on roads and local emergency services.

Rep. April McClain Delaney, who represents the area, published a survey last week that polled 5,000 people in the area.

The survey said 82% of people opposed the building.

The letter comes as Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is suing DHS over a lack of review on the environmental impact of the facility.

In the suit , Attorney General Anthony Brown says the White House is moving ahead with the conversion of a more than 825,000 square foot facility that brings up many of the same concerns as the state departments.

“A facility this size would generate nearly four times more wastewater than the site was designed for, risking sewage overflows on the property and backups throughout the surrounding community, increased traffic, air quality impacts and the burden of local emergency services were never assessed,” Brown said in a statement.